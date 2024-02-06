U.S. 61 at Center Junction to close overnight next week

As part of the construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, an overnight closure is planned for next week, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release says. U.S. 61/Kingshighway will be closed at I-55, while contractor crews shift traffic from the north lanes of U.S. 61 to the south lanes. The work will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday. Interstate ramps will remain open, the release stated.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation