Route P in Bollinger, Wayne counties closed for bridge replacement

Route P in Bollinger and Wayne counties will be closed as contractor crews replace the Brush Creek bridge, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This section of road is between Route Z in Wayne County and County Road 722 in Bollinger County. The work will begin Aug. 17, with completion anticipated Nov. 5. A signed detour will be in place.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
