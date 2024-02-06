Route OO in Bollinger County reduced for pavement repairs

Route OO in Bollinger County, from Highway 51 to the end of state maintenance, will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the pavement. The work began Monday and will continue through Aug. 10 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.