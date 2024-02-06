All sections
November 18, 2021

Route O in Scott County closed for culvert work

Route O in Scott County between U.S. 62 and County Road 532 will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, and the road will re-open at 4 p.m. Tuesday...

Southeast Missourian

Route O in Scott County between U.S. 62 and County Road 532 will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, and the road will re-open at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

