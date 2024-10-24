Route NN in Cape County closed for drainage work

Route NN in Cape Girardeau County — between Route N and County Road 260 near Advance, Missouri — will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4.

NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance

Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County from mile marker 93.0 to mile marker 93.8 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. Exit 93A will also be closed. A MoDOT news release said the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.