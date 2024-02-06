Route N in Scott County reduced for drainage work

Route N in Scott County, between County Road 332 and County Road 344, will be reduced as crews replace a pipe under the roadway. Work will take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Thursday and Friday, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.
All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
