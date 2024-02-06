Route N in Scott County closed for pavement repairs

Route N in Scott County, between Route D and County Road 344, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement. According to a news release, the work will begin at 7 a.m. Monday. Route N will re-open at 5 p.m. Sept. 16. The road will be open to local traffic only, the release stated.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
