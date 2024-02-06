Route A in Perry County -- from Deer Crossing Lane to County Road 444, near Altenburg, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make pavement repairs. The work will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, from June 1 through Aug. 1, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release said. The repairs will be completed under one-lane traffic, using temporary signals.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation