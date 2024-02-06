Route N in Scott County closed for drainage work
Route N in Scott County, between County Road 312 and County Road 316 near Scott City, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 2.
Route A in Perry County reduced for paving project
Route A in Perry County -- from Deer Crossing Lane to County Road 444, near Altenburg, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make pavement repairs. The work will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, from June 1 through Aug. 1, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release said. The repairs will be completed under one-lane traffic, using temporary signals.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.