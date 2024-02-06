Route N in Scott County -- between Route E and County Road 332 near Commerce, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14.
Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County, from U.S. 61 to County Road 543 near Fruitland, will have contractor crews working on the shoulder to install roadside lighting. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 7, through Wednesday, July 12.
A contractor crew will be installing roadside lights along the shoulder of Highway 51 in Perry County, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This section of road is from Star Street to Edgemont Boulevard in Perryville, Missouri. The work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, through Friday, July 21.
Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be making driving surface improvements on several roads in Scott County, according to a MoDOT news release. Work is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 10, on the following roads:
In addition, seal coating will also be applied to Outer 55 in Scott County, from Route AA to County Road 544 near Miner, Missouri, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.
All of the roads will be open to local traffic only.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
