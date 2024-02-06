Route N in Scott County closed for drainage work

Route N in Scott County -- between Route E and County Road 332 near Commerce, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14.

Highway 177 in Cape County impacted by light installation

Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County, from U.S. 61 to County Road 543 near Fruitland, will have contractor crews working on the shoulder to install roadside lighting. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 7, through Wednesday, July 12.

Light installation impacts Highway 51 in Perry County

A contractor crew will be installing roadside lights along the shoulder of Highway 51 in Perry County, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This section of road is from Star Street to Edgemont Boulevard in Perryville, Missouri. The work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, through Friday, July 21.