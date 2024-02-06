All sections
NewsJuly 7, 2023

Route N in Scott County closed for drainage work; Highway 177 in Cape County impacted by light installation; light installation impacts Highway 51 in Perry County; seal coat operations to impact Scott County roads

Route N in Scott County -- between Route E and County Road 332 near Commerce, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14...

Southeast Missourian

Route N in Scott County closed for drainage work

Route N in Scott County -- between Route E and County Road 332 near Commerce, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14.

Highway 177 in Cape County impacted by light installation

Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County, from U.S. 61 to County Road 543 near Fruitland, will have contractor crews working on the shoulder to install roadside lighting. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 7, through Wednesday, July 12.

Light installation impacts Highway 51 in Perry County

A contractor crew will be installing roadside lights along the shoulder of Highway 51 in Perry County, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This section of road is from Star Street to Edgemont Boulevard in Perryville, Missouri. The work will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, through Friday, July 21.

Seal coat operations to impact Scott County roads

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be making driving surface improvements on several roads in Scott County, according to a MoDOT news release. Work is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 10, on the following roads:

  • Outer 55 -- Sandywood Road -- from Route H to the end of state maintenance;
  • East Outer 55, from Route H to the end of state maintenance;
  • Interstate Drive from Route HH to the end of state maintenance.

In addition, seal coating will also be applied to Outer 55 in Scott County, from Route AA to County Road 544 near Miner, Missouri, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.

All of the roads will be open to local traffic only.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

