U.S. 61 in Cape County reduced for bridge work

The southbound U.S. 61 flyover bridge over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. The bridge is at mile marker 93. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will begin at 8 a.m. June 8. The highway will reopen at 7 a.m. June 9.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation