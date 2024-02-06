Construction of the Business U.S. 61 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad at Scott City continues with overnight closures, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. Route M — Main Street — will be closed overnight while contractor crews set beams for the new bridge. This section of road is between the Interstate 55 southbound on-ramp and the I-55 northbound on-ramp. Work will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night June 8 through 11. Motorists will have access to the I-55 southbound on-ramp, the release stated.
The southbound U.S. 61 flyover bridge over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. The bridge is at mile marker 93. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will begin at 8 a.m. June 8. The highway will reopen at 7 a.m. June 9.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
