All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 3, 2018

Route M in Bollinger County reduced for pavement work

Route M in Bollinger County reduced for pavement work Route M in Bollinger County, from Highway 51 to Route B, will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a news release, the work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Thursday...

Southeast Missourian

Route M in Bollinger County, from Highway 51 to Route B, will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a news release, the work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Thursday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Ca...
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy