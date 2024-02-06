Route M in Bollinger County reduced for pavement work

Route M in Bollinger County, from Highway 51 to Route B, will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a news release, the work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Thursday.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation