Route KK overpass reduced for bridge work

The Route KK overpass over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County at County Road 408 and County Road 508 will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the bridge. According to a MoDOT news release, the on and off ramps will remain open, and I-55 traffic below the overpass won't be impacted. The work began Tuesday and will continue through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily...