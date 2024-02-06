Route KK overpass reduced for bridge work

The Route KK overpass over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County at County Road 408 and County Road 508 will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the bridge. According to a MoDOT news release, the on and off ramps will remain open, and I-55 traffic below the overpass won't be impacted. The work began Tuesday and will continue through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.