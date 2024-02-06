All sections
NewsMarch 17, 2022

Route KK in Bollinger Co. reduced for drainage work; inspections to close Cairo bridge

CAIRO, Ill. — According to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo will be closed to all traffic. The closures are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. March 28 and will extend through noon March 31, and from 8 a.m. April 4 to noon April 7. The bridge will be open to all traffic from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night, the news release said.

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Route KK in Bollinger County — from County Road 256 to Route K — will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri

Department of Transportation inspections to close Cairo bridge

CAIRO, Ill. — According to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo will be closed to all traffic. The closures are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. March 28 and will extend through noon March 31, and from 8 a.m. April 4 to noon April 7. The bridge will be open to all traffic from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night, the news release said.

During the closures, crews will be performing required annual safety inspections of the structure.

IDOT District 9 updates are available on Twitter at www.twitter.com/IDOTDistrict9. Area construction details may also be viewed on IDOT’s traveler information map on www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.

Local News
