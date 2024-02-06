Department of Transportation inspections to close Cairo bridge

CAIRO, Ill. — According to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo will be closed to all traffic. The closures are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. March 28 and will extend through noon March 31, and from 8 a.m. April 4 to noon April 7. The bridge will be open to all traffic from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night, the news release said.

During the closures, crews will be performing required annual safety inspections of the structure.

IDOT District 9 updates are available on Twitter at www.twitter.com/IDOTDistrict9. Area construction details may also be viewed on IDOT’s traveler information map on www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.