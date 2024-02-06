Route K safety, sidewalks among public concerns at Cape city meeting

Sarah Hess worries about crashes on Route K at the entrance to Eagle Ridge Christian School.

There have been three crashes there in the last two weeks with motorists being rear ended as they attempted to turn into the entrance to the private school, she said.

Cape Girardeau city officials have discussed the possibility of helping to fund traffic safety improvements to the entrance to Notre Dame Regional High School, which is also on Route K, a short distance from Eagle Ridge.

But Hess, who works at Eagle Ridge and is a parent of a student at the school, told city staff Wednesday the city needs to look at safety improvements for the entire stretch of Route K encompassing the entrances to both schools.

Hess said there are no turn lanes or flashing lights on Route K in front of Eagle Ridge as there are at Notre Dame.

“It is very much a danger,” she said. “We are lucky someone hasn’t seriously been hurt.”

Hess said Eagle Ridge has more than 200 students compared to some 500 students at Notre Dame.

The safety issue on Route K will only grow worse when construction begins on U.S. 61 at Center Junction and more motorists start traveling Route K, she said.

“There is going to be so much traffic,” Hess said.

Hess attended an open-house-style public meeting at Shawnee Park Center designed to obtain public input on projects that could be funded if voters extend a transportation sales tax next year.

Fifteen people had attended the public session by 6 p.m., in addition to city staff and transportation advisory board members. The meeting began at 4:30 p.m. It was scheduled to conclude at 6:30 p.m.

City staff and the city advisory board have looked at earmarking $500,000 toward safety improvements at the entrance to Notre Dame Regional High School as part of the Transportation Trust Fund 6 program.

Route K is a state-maintained road. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has said there is not sufficient traffic to warrant installation of a traffic signal there.

According to city staff, any improvement project would require MoDOT participation.