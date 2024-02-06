Route FF in Bollinger County closed for bridge replacement

Route FF in Bollinger County will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge over Cane Creek. The span is between county roads 512 and 514. As construction is underway, traffic will use a temporary bypass, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The work will begin Wednesday and is scheduled to be completed by Jan. 1, the release said.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- Missouri Department of Transportation