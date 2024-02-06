News September 5, 2019

Route FF in Bollinger County closed for bridge replacement

Route FF in Bollinger County will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge over Cane Creek. The span is between county roads 512 and 514. As construction is underway, traffic will use a temporary bypass, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The work will begin Wednesday and is scheduled to be completed by Jan. 1, the release said...