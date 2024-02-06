Route H in Bollinger County closed for drainage work

Route H in Bollinger County from County Road 705 to Route FF will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road, a MoDOT news release said. The work is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation