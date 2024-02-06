The Route F overpass over Interstate 55 in Perry County -- from County Road 538 to County Road 518 -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the on and off ramps will remain open, and interstate traffic below the overpass won't be impacted. The work is will continue daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 12.
Route H in Bollinger County from County Road 705 to Route FF will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road, a MoDOT news release said. The work is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
