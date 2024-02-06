News September 9, 2023

Route F in Perry County reduced for bridge maintenance Route F in Perry County -- between County Road 538 and County Road 518 near Biehle, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, through Thursday, Sept. 14...