Route F in Perry County reduced for bridge maintenance
Route F in Perry County -- between County Road 538 and County Road 518 near Biehle, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, through Thursday, Sept. 14.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From Missouri Department of Transportation
