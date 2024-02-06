All sections
NewsJune 7, 2017

Route EE in Bollinger County reduced for pavement repairs

Route EE in Bollinger County between Route K and County Road 246 will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement. The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily today and Thursday, according to a MoDOT news release...

Southeast Missourian

Route EE in Bollinger County between Route K and County Road 246 will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement. The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily today and Thursday, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
