Route E in Perryville to close for city sewer work

Route E from Ridge Drive to Independence Drive in Perryville, Missouri, will be closed as the City of Perryville installs a sewer main pipe under the roadway. Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will begin April 25 and is anticipated to be completed by May 4.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
