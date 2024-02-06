Route E in Cape County reduced for roadside improvements
Route E in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane from Route D to Hart Avenue in Oak Ridge as contractor crews trim the trees along the roadside. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 26.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From Missouri Department of Transportation
