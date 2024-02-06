Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- from mile marker 100.8 to mile marker 100.6 near Cape Girardeau -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform shoulder work. A MoDOT news release said the work will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation