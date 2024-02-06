Route DD in Scott County closed for paving work

Route DD in Scott County — between Route Y and Route Z, near Vanduser, Missouri — will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. A MoDOT news release said the work will begin at 8 a.m., March 22, and the road will re-open at 3 p.m., March 31. Route DD will be open to local traffic only while the work is in progress.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
