Route C in Perry County reduced for pavement work

​

Route C in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as construction crews repair the pavement, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This section of road is from Route A in Frohna to Highway 51 near Perryville. Flaggers will be present, and traffic will be guided through the work zone by a pilot car. The release said work take place daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 6, through Friday, May 31.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From Missouri Department of Transportation