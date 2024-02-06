All sections
NewsDecember 31, 2022

Route CC in Cape County closed for drainage work

Route CC in Cape Girardeau County, between Route C and County Road 535, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several culverts under the road, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will take place Monday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- Missouri Department of Transportation

