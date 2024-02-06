All sections
NewsNovember 23, 2022
Route CC in Cape County closed for culvert replacement
Route CC in Cape Girardeau County, between Route C and County Road 535, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several culverts under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 9, according to a MoDOT news release...
Southeast Missourian

Route CC in Cape County closed for culvert replacement

Route CC in Cape Girardeau County, between Route C and County Road 535, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several culverts under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 9, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

