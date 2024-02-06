Route C in Scott County closed for bridge work
Route C in Scott County -- from County Road 402 to Route H near Morley -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
--From Missouri Department of Transportation
