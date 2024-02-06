Route B in Bollinger County reduced for shoulder repairs

Route B in Bollinger County, between Highway 72 and Route M near Scopus, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform shoulder repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will be done daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, through Friday, Feb. 23.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation