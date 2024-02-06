Route C in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, this section of road is between Anemone Lane and County Road 458 near Altenburg. The work will be done from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31.
Route B in Bollinger County, between Highway 72 and Route M near Scopus, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform shoulder repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will be done daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, through Friday, Feb. 23.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
