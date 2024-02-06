Route BB in Cape Girardeau County, between county roads 478 and 481, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. A MoDOT news release said the work began Monday and will continue through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Route BB in Cape Girardeau County will be closed between County Road 473 and County Road 481 as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 17.
Route B in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane between Route KK and Highway 72 as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform shoulder work. The work will take place today through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a MoDOT news release.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation