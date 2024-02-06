Route BB in Cape County reduced for culvert replacement

Route BB in Cape Girardeau County, between county roads 478 and 481, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. A MoDOT news release said the work began Monday and will continue through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route BB in Cape County to close for drainage work

Route BB in Cape Girardeau County will be closed between County Road 473 and County Road 481 as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 17.