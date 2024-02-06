Route NN in Scott, Mississippi counties reduced for pavement repairs

Route NN in Scott and Mississippi counties will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews make pavement repairs. This section of road is between Route N and U.S. 62 near Charleston, Missouri, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Wednesday, Nov. 9.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From Missouri Department of Transportation