All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 27, 2022

Route B in Cape, Bollinger counties reduced for pavement work; Route NN in Scott, Mississippi counties reduced for pavement repairs

Route B in Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties — from Route AA to the end of state maintenance — will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform pavement improvements. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation new release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily from Friday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 11...

Southeast Missourian

Route B in Cape, Bollinger counties reduced for pavement work

Route B in Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties — from Route AA to the end of state maintenance — will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform pavement improvements. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation new release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily from Friday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 11.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Route NN in Scott, Mississippi counties reduced for pavement repairs

Route NN in Scott and Mississippi counties will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews make pavement repairs. This section of road is between Route N and U.S. 62 near Charleston, Missouri, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Wednesday, Nov. 9.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly ...
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy