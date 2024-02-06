All sections
October 8, 2022

Route AB in Cape County reduced for shoulder work

Route AB in Cape Girardeau County -- from the Exit 91 interchange at Scott City to County Road 217 -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder work and pavement repairs.

Route AB in Cape County reduced for shoulder work

Route AB in Cape Girardeau County -- from the Exit 91 interchange at Scott City to County Road 217 -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder work and pavement repairs. The work began Friday and will continue through Nov. 4, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. Flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone as construction is underway.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

