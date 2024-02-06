Route AB in Cape County reduced for shoulder work

Route AB in Cape Girardeau County — from the Exit 91 interchange at Scott City to County Road 217 — will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder work and pavement repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place Aug. 8 through Sept. 30 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.