Route AB in Cape County reduced for intersection work

Route AB in Cape Girardeau County -- between County Road 303 and Cross Road near Scott City -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make intersection improvements. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Thursday, Aug. 3, through Thursday, Aug. 8.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
