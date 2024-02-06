Route AB in Cape County closed today for railroad repairs

Route AB in Cape Girardeau County will be closed today as BNSF crews make repairs to a railroad crossing. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release says the crossing is between County Road 217 and County Road 219. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOTï¿½s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.
