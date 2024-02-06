Route AB in Cape County closed for pavement work
Route AB -- Nash Road -- in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as contractor crews make pavement repairs. This section of road is at the railroad crossing, approximately 3.2 miles west of the Interstate 55 interchange, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The repairs will be underway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 13 through 27.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
