NewsSeptember 13, 2019
Route AA in Scott, New Madrid counties reduced for paving work
Route AA in Scott, New Madrid counties reduced for paving work
Southeast Missourian

Routes AA in Scott and New Madrid counties will be reduced with an 8-foot width restriction as contractor crews mill and overlay the roadway, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release says. The road reduction will be from U.S. 62 in Miner, Missouri, to Highway 80 in Matthews, Missouri. The release says the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Sept. 23 through Oct. 19.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

--Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
