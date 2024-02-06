News September 13, 2019

Route AA in Scott, New Madrid counties reduced for paving work

Routes AA in Scott and New Madrid counties will be reduced with an 8-foot width restriction as contractor crews mill and overlay the roadway, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release says. The road reduction will be from U.S. 62 in Miner, Missouri, to Highway 80 in Matthews, Missouri. The release says the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Sept. 23 through Oct. 19...