Route AA in Cape County closed for bridge work

Route AA in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to the bridge over Caney Creek. This bridge is between County Road 477 and County Road 475, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will take place, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.