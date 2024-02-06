All sections
NewsSeptember 9, 2022

Route A in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs

Route A in Scott County — between Route RA and U.S. 61, near Chaffee, Missouri — will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. A MoDOT news release indicated work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday...

Southeast Missourian

Route A in Scott County — between Route RA and U.S. 61, near Chaffee, Missouri — will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. A MoDOT news release indicated work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

