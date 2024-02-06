Route A in Perry Co. reduced for shoulder work

Route A in Perry County, from Deer Crossing to County Road 444, near Altenburg, Missouri, will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder work. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will be done from Feb. 14 through May 30, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
--Missouri Department of Transportation
