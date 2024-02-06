News February 3, 2022

Route A in Perry Co. reduced for shoulder work

Route A in Perry County, from Deer Crossing to County Road 444, near Altenburg, Missouri, will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder work. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will be done from Feb. 14 through May 30, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily...