Route A in Bollinger County between County Road 858 and Route O will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Contractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/U.S. 62 interchange -- Exit 67 -- in Miner, Missouri. As work is underway, the southbound I-55 on and off ramps will be closed overnight, a Missouri Department of Transportation new release says. The ramps are scheduled to close at 7 p.m., Sept. 28, and will reopen at 6 a.m., Sept. 29. A signed detour will be in place, the release says.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.