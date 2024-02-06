SB I-55 ramps at Miner closed overnight

Contractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/U.S. 62 interchange -- Exit 67 -- in Miner, Missouri. As work is underway, the southbound I-55 on and off ramps will be closed overnight, a Missouri Department of Transportation new release says. The ramps are scheduled to close at 7 p.m., Sept. 28, and will reopen at 6 a.m., Sept. 29. A signed detour will be in place, the release says.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation