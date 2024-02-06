Roundabout project to interrupt water service in Jackson

Construction work for the new roundabout at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard in Jackson will force a water interruption Monday.
The project includes relocating all utilities currently installed under the existing intersection to locations that will be outside of the new roundabout. To perform a portion of this work, an isolated temporary water service interruption is required, according to a release issued by city staff engineer Clint Brown.
A list of addresses anticipated to be affected by this service interruption include, but are not limited to:
An exact starting time of the interruption cannot be determined; however, the interruption is anticipated to last only a few hours. Citizens residing within the area of interruption should anticipate and plan for a full interruption of service between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.