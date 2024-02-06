All sections
NewsNovember 29, 2019

Roundabout project to interrupt water service in Jackson

Construction work for the new roundabout at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard in Jackson will force a water interruption Monday. The project includes relocating all utilities currently installed under the existing intersection to locations that will be outside of the new roundabout. To perform a portion of this work, an isolated temporary water service interruption is required, according to a release issued by city staff engineer Clint Brown...

Southeast Missourian

Construction work for the new roundabout at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard in Jackson will force a water interruption Monday.

The project includes relocating all utilities currently installed under the existing intersection to locations that will be outside of the new roundabout. To perform a portion of this work, an isolated temporary water service interruption is required, according to a release issued by city staff engineer Clint Brown.

A list of addresses anticipated to be affected by this service interruption include, but are not limited to:

  • Donald Street: 105, 106, 111, 112, 117, 118, 125, 126, 131, 132, 209 and 210;
  • East Main Street: 1204, 1207 (all apartments), 1210 (All Apartments), 1220 (all apartments), 1230 (all apartments), 1327, 1331, 1333, 1339, 1341 and 1347;
  • Woodland Drive: 1327 and 1405.

An exact starting time of the interruption cannot be determined; however, the interruption is anticipated to last only a few hours. Citizens residing within the area of interruption should anticipate and plan for a full interruption of service between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

