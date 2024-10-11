State transportation officials say they plan to build a roundabout near Notre Dame Regional High School on Route K in Cape Girardeau County.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18, to discuss the project with the public. The meeting will be held at Notre Dame Regional High School at 265 Notre Dame Drive in Cape Girardeau.
In 2022, MoDOT conducted a traffic study of traffic on Route K from County Road 319 to 0.2 miles east of County Road 317, according to a news release. MoDOT said the proposed project includes widening the roadway, adding a center turn lane and building a new roundabout in front of the school. Construction could begin as early as spring of 2026 with anticipated completion by fall of that year.
The news release stated that traffic will not have to be closed at any time during the construction.
A roundabout is under construction at the intersection of Route K and Highway 25 near Gordonville.
