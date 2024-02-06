Roundabout incident leads to crash involving Poplar Bluff man

A Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man was slightly injured Tuesday in Johnson County, Missouri, when he failed to negotiate a roundabout.
A 1998 Kenworth driven by David Cole, 52, left the south side of Highway 13 and struck an embankment, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Cole refused treatment at the scene.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.