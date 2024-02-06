Roughly $1B in federal virus aid unspent in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri has less than two months to spend roughly $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid, the state budget director told lawmakers during a special session Monday.

Budget director Dan Haug outlined the huge sum of unspent federal funding during the special legislative session called by Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who asked lawmakers to give his administration the authority to spend another roughly $1.1 billion in federal aid.

Local governments also are sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars meant to help address the coronavirus pandemic. Missouri counties so far have spent only $128 million of the $520 million available to them, Haug said.

Some of local officials' hesitation in spending the funding might stem from confusion over federal guidelines and concerns a misstep will mean the federal government takes the money back, Haug said.

State health department director Randall Williams has urged local governments to use the money for COVID-19 testing if they're not sure how else to spend it.