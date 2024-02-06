Roth announces bid for Congress

Retired farmer and Jefferson County resident Franklin Delano “Denny” Roth II has announced his candidacy for the Missouri 8th District U.S. House seat.
“Our district needs better jobs, higher wages, affordable health care including access to rural hospitals, a new farm program that does a better job of helping small farmers and to protect and increase Social Security benefits. Everyone wants these things — Democrats and Republicans aren't nearly as far apart as the media would have us believe. We don't have to hate each other over issues.” Roth said, “I was a grain farmer for 26 years with my father where I learned the value of hard work, determination and honesty.”
Roth, who is for universal health care and is pro-union, said he will file in to run in the August primary for the Democratic nomination.
His website is www.fdrii4mo.com.
The 8th District seat is currently held by Republican Jason Smith.
