NewsJune 8, 2021

Rotary Club honors Dragoni for WWII service

Rotary Club member David Rigdon, left, presents John Dragoni with a commemorative certificate and picture of the pave stone with Dragoni's name and service details that is featured in the Road to Victory at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans ...

Sarah Yenesel
Rotary Club member David Rigdon, left, presents John Dragoni with a commemorative certificate and picture of the pave stone with Dragoni's name and service details that is featured in the Road to Victory at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, during a Rotary Club meeting Monday at the Century Casino Event Center in Cape Girardeau. Dragoni served from 1943 to 1945 in the 58th Bomb Wing, which used Boeing B-29 airplanes. Dragoni accepted the gift and called it "a very fine gesture" and said, "This club means a lot to me."
Sarah Yenesel
Local News

