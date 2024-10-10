Rotary Club funds creation of Veterans Memorial display

The Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service sponsored a temporary memorial display for veterans' graves where their headstones "can no longer be read" at the Jackson City Cemetery.
The Club funded the costs for American Legion Post 158 member Art Wood to make the creation. The Rotary Club's Linda Puchbauer described it as a beautiful display.
"The Memorial consists of U.S. Flag, P.O.W./M.I.A. flags in the background and flags and wreaths for the six branches: Army, Marine, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard. In the middle is a poppy wreath and a statue of a soldier kneeling at the cross," Puchbauer stated.
