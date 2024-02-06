Rotary celebrates 100 years April 5 at Isle Casino

It's been 100 years since the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club was structured in Southeast Missouri, and on April 5 at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, the president elect of Rotary International Mark Daniel Maloney will meet with the community during the Gala Celebration of Rotary to commemorate the organization's tenure.

U.S. District Court Judge and co-chair of the organization's centennial committee Stephen Limbaugh, Jr. said Thursday welcoming Maloney to Cape Girardeau for the upcoming event is a "remarkable" opportunity.

"Needless to say, we're rolling out the red carpet," he said of the April event. "It will be amazingly festive."

The affair will celebrate "all of those who have come before us" and also those who have contributed to the community through the Rotary Club, he said.

It also will serve as a fundraiser, Limbaugh added.

The evening will begin with cocktails, and entertainment will be provided by the Dixieland Band.

"We hope to raise tens of thousands of dollars for Rotary Foundation, and it's also a way to promote Rotary and the Rotary ideals throughout the area," he said.

Limbaugh said previous events have not been as much of a fundraiser as the April event.

Maloney will recognize attendees who are first-time Paul Harris Fellows, Multiple Paul Harris Fellows and other benefactors.