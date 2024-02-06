All sections
NewsSeptember 20, 2023

Rosati's Pizza gives back to SEMO pets

Rosati's Pizza of Cape Girardeau will host a Pizza with a Purpose event Tuesday, Sept. 26. A portion of the proceeds from all food, beverages, and gift cards sold that day will be donated to Southeast Missouri Pets. "Our support is totally dependent upon grassroot individual and corporate donations. ...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
story image illustation

Rosati's Pizza of Cape Girardeau will host a Pizza with a Purpose event Tuesday, Sept. 26.

A portion of the proceeds from all food, beverages, and gift cards sold that day will be donated to Southeast Missouri Pets.

"Our support is totally dependent upon grassroot individual and corporate donations. We receive no support from any national affiliation," said Jenn Farmer, executive director of Southeast Missouri Pets. "Southeast Missouri Pets is excited and grateful to Rosati's support in our work of caring for over 3,000 animals who need our help every year. Treat your family to a delicious Rosati's pizza and help provide shelter and care for a puppy or kitten."

Rosati's Pizza is located at 2136 William St.

For more information about the event, contact Mary Burton at mary. burton@semopets.org or (573) 334-5837.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

