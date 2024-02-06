Rosati's Pizza gives back to SEMO pets

"Our support is totally dependent upon grassroot individual and corporate donations. We receive no support from any national affiliation," said Jenn Farmer, executive director of Southeast Missouri Pets. "Southeast Missouri Pets is excited and grateful to Rosati's support in our work of caring for over 3,000 animals who need our help every year. Treat your family to a delicious Rosati's pizza and help provide shelter and care for a puppy or kitten."

Rosati's Pizza is located at 2136 William St.

For more information about the event, contact Mary Burton at mary. burton@semopets.org or (573) 334-5837.