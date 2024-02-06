Rone ready to leave legislative role behind

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — Missouri 149th District Rep. Don Rone readily remembers how he felt when he walked into the Missouri State Capitol as a newly-elected legislator.

Stepping onto the House floor to be sworn in, Rone said he looked around at the rows of wooden desks, marbled columns and stained-glass windows.

"I said to myself, 'There are only 163 of us who get to do this every two years,'" recalled Rone, a Republican. "It was such an honor to serve and be part of that for eight years."

Rone's work as a Missouri legislator was the culmination of a dream he had since high school. But as a young man, it was a dream he put on hold -- there was a family to raise, jobs to do and the opportunity to gain political experience on the local level.

However, when he retired, Rone decided it was time to run. His motives, he said, were simple.

"I thought I could help the people of the county. So I decided to run," he said. "My favorite thing about being a representative is serving the people and fixing problems that they have."

The district was facing big problems then.

Noranda Aluminum Co. had just shut its doors in New Madrid County, resulting in the loss of more than 900 jobs. It was a loss felt not only throughout the county but across the Bootheel and beyond.

"So when I first went up there, I had two things in mind. They were the ports and bringing back jobs to the Bootheel of Missouri. Those were my objectives," he said.

While much of the learning process was by trial and error, Rone also got some good advice.

"I was told by Caleb Jones, an old senior rep, when I first went up there, that if you don't care if your name is on it, you can get a lot done. Well, I'm not an egotistical person. Out of the 16 bills that I passed, only two have my name on them. The rest of them were amendments to other bills, but it got the job done," Rone said. "In my mind, we have been successful."

Don Rone, who has represented the 149th District, works at his desk in his home in Portageville, Missouri. Rone said he used his four terms in office to help bring jobs to the Bootheel and improve Missouri's ports. Jill Bock ~ Standard Democrat

The 149th District ranges across New Madrid, Mississippi and Pemiscot counties, and Rone pointed out that of Missouri's 16 ports, the 149th District has four. Describing it as a group effort, Rone said the state has increased funding for all Missouri's ports.

"Ports are going to be the future of transportation in the Bootheel," Rone said, explaining plans are underway for a $250 million investment to build a container port at Cairo, Illinois. Cairo will be a port of destination where containers are brought directly up the Mississippi River, go through customs, then dispersed throughout the Midwest.

"We have to learn to be a part of that. When you go up and down Interstate 55, you don't see just one or two exits, you see multiple exits, and they all funnel into each other. It ties the area together," Rone said. "That is what we are going to have to do with the ports."

According to Rone, the state is building a container port at Kimmswick, Missouri. The New Madrid County Port is planning to add the ability to unload containers at its new slack water harbor.

Jobs are returning to the region, Rone noted. With the reopening of the aluminum smelter at the St. Jude Industrial Park by Magnitude 7 Metals, 600 jobs were brought back to the region. Since then, the plant's rod and wire mill was purchased by Alubar, adding 130 jobs. The Carlisle plant, under construction in north New Madrid County, will bring jobs for Southeast Missouri residents, as well.