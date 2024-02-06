Prosecutors called it murder. Ronald Clark called it self-defense.

Ronald Clark, 43, sits in the recreation area of the Missouri prison at Bonne Terre earlier in 2019. He is serving a life sentence in connection with a 25-year-old fatal shooting in Charleston, Missouri. He hopes new evidence will set him free. Photo submitted by Jamina Lowery

Now new evidence supports Clark’s claim and gives him hope the Missouri Supreme Court may free him after decades of incarceration.

Clark has spent most of his adult life in jail, convicted of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Alvin Ray Spence outside a Charleston, Missouri, community center. The shooting occurred on the evening of Nov. 8, 1994, 25 years ago today.

He is serving a life sentence.

The 25-year-old case has drawn accusations of prosecutorial misconduct on the part of the then prosecuting attorney, some of which has been argued unsuccessfully in previous appeals in various courts.

But Clark’s attorney, Mark Abbott of Hallsville, Missouri, said new testimony of witnesses is central to the latest legal effort to free the 43-year-old Clark, who was 18 at the time of the shooting.

Abbott (no relation to the Abbott in the Mischelle Lawless murder case) said he expects to file a habeas corpus petition with the Missouri Supreme Court late this month or early next month.

The new evidence:

Lamontaye Cortez Williams recanted his 1995 testimony in the murder trial.

Demetric McCauley said in an affidavit he saw Spence pull a handgun from his coat and Clark tried to grab it.

Ronald Scott, a cousin of the victim, said in an affidavit the gun went off during a physical altercation between Spence and Clark, but Clark did not shoot Spence from a distance as prosecutors alleged.

Colinthia Williams, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, said she told officers at the police station she witnessed the altercation and Clark didn’t have a gun, but officers never took her statement.

‘Getting him back’

In a June 17, 2019, videotaped deposition, Charleston resident Lamontaye Williams said he and other witnesses at the July 1995 trial in Mississippi County falsely testified they saw Clark shoot Spence because they were motivated by revenge over the death of their friend.

“So that was our way of getting him back,” Williams stated.

Williams said he witnessed Spence and Clark fighting and heard shots, but did not see Clark fire the shots.

“So to sit here and say that he murdered Ray in cold blood, I don’t know,” Williams said, before adding, “it had to have been in self-defense.”

Williams stated, “I just wanted revenge for Ray. That’s all I wanted was revenge.”

Abbott said, “It takes a lot of guts to come forward and admit you made up a story to send someone to prison for life.”

McCauley said he witnessed the incident, but did not come forward until now because his family and Spence’s family were close friends.

“I heard shots, but I did not know who got shot at first,” he stated in the affidavit.

Scott stated in his affidavit he did not see the gun.

“The gun went off when they were struggling,” he explained in the document.

Abbott said Scott’s testimony is “contrary to the prosecution’s version of things. And, of course, it would have been contrary to a murder 1 conviction.”

Abbott said evidence shows the altercation began because Spence was angry with Mark Clark, Ronald’s brother, for getting into a fight with Scott.

“Ronald Scott was kind of at the center of this thing, so he didn’t want to come forward,” Abbott said.

Colinthia Williams, who, according to Abbott, is not related to Lamontaye Williams, gave a videotaped statement in June at the Mississippi County courthouse.

The Cape Girardeau resident formerly lived in Charleston. She said in her deposition she witnessed the altercation outside the Bowden Civic Center, formerly Lincoln School, and heard a shot fired.

She told Abbott she did not see the gun, but later saw Spence’s brother remove something from the victim’s coat.

Police never recovered the weapon.

She said she tried to make a statement to police after the shooting. Officers told her they would get back to her later, but never did, she said.

Abbott said there were numerous problems with the trial itself.